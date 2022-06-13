Jennifer Hudson Achieves “EGOT” Status After Winning Tony Award 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Hudson is one of only 17 individuals to receive the prestigious title after being honored with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Jennifer Hudson has become an “EGOT” after winning a Tony Award for best musical on Sunday evening (Jun. 12) as co-producer of “A Strange Loop.”

The talented actress and singer is one of only 17 people to achieve EGOT status. She is the second Black woman to an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, following Whoopi Goldberg. Furthermore, she is the third Black EGOT with Whoopi and John Legend.

Congratulations @IAMJHUD on your well-deserved Tony Award as producer of @StrangeLoopBway! This makes her the 17th EGOT in history, the 3rd-youngest EGOT, the 3rd-fastest journey to EGOT & the 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status. We can’t think of anymore more deserving! pic.twitter.com/DaFlIAsuxa — The Princess of Soul (@princessofsoul_) June 13, 2022

“This brilliant, funny masterpiece exposes the heart and soul of a young artist struggling with his desires, identity and instincts he both loves and hates,” Hudson said while introducing a performance of the musical at the awards show as per The New York Times.

Jennifer Hudson won the best-supporting actress Oscar for her 2007 role in Dreamgirls. She also has two Grammy Awards to her name. Her self-titled debut was named best R&B album in 2009, and in 2017 she also won another Grammy for the cast album of “The Color Purple.” She also received a Daytime Emmy in 2021 as an executive producer of Baba Yaga.

Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Prince

Meanwhile, the singer took to Instagram last week to share a special tribute celebrating the legendary Prince on his birthday. Jennifer Hudson posted a clip from a performance with the Minnesota icon. While she couldn’t hear what he said at the time, his words of advice remained with her. Check out the clip below.

“It was during this special moment that Prince told me to take it to church,” J Hud wrote. “At the time I didn’t hear what he said ! So now whenever I sing a Prince song, I hear him in my head telling me to take it to church so that’s what I do ! Happy heavenly birthday to my friend Prince !”