Jennifer Hudson and Common bonded over their shared Chicago roots

Jennifer Hudson and Common credit their Chicago roots for sparking the connection that led to their blossoming relationship.

Jennifer Hudson revealed that her bond with rapper and actor Common was sparked by their shared upbringing in Chicago.

The powerhouse vocalist and Oscar-winning actress opened up about how the two first connected while filming their upcoming movie, Breathe, citing a sense of familiarity that stems from their hometown.

“I think that’s how we connected initially,” Hudson, 43, said during an interview with the New York Post. “We were shooting the movie Breathe, and one day, he was leaving the set, and I came onto the set, and the security said, ‘You and Common are so personable and very nice to everybody. What is that?’ That’s what caught our attention.”

Hudson and Common first stirred romance rumors in 2022 while working on the 2024 film.

The relationship was later confirmed in January, when Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show as a guest and surprised her with a bouquet of flowers.

Since then, the couple has embraced their connection, which Hudson described as both familiar and significant.

“We have a similar energy about ourselves that kind of connected us,” Hudson explained, attributing their shared values and personalities to being from Chicago. “It feels familiar. It feels like home.”

Hudson, one of the few EGOT winners, expressed that her relationship with the 52-year-old Common “hit different” and described their romance with genuine affection.

“It is very beautiful—it really is,” she said. “It hit different. There’s nothing like it, that’s for sure.”

Common, meanwhile, has spoken openly this year about his readiness to take the next step in his personal life.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show in July, the acclaimed Hip-Hop artist and actor hinted at his future plans, saying, “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her.”