Jennifer Hudson On Dating Common: “Definitely Not An Entanglement”

Jennifer Hudson pretty much confirmed she’s dating rap star/actor Common in a new interview. Read more.

Jennifer Hudson has addressed rumors that she is dating Common during an appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King.

The “Dreamgirls” star confirmed that she is “very happy,” though she remained tight-lipped regarding the status of her current relationship.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Jennifer Hudson, 42, told the interviewer. “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up… Definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”

Reports have previously arisen surrounding the Oscar-winning actress and Common, 51, alleging that they have been romantically linked since August 2022.

The pair were photographed holding hands on November 4 in New York City, arriving at the Joe’s Pub concert venue.

They reportedly attended a performance honoring jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks that night Jennifer Hudson addressed the romance rumors earlier this year.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” Jennifer Hudson told a reporter before coyly adding, “But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that.”

In addition to their alleged personal relationship, Jennifer and Common also worked together on the upcoming film “Breathe,” directed by Stefon Bristol.