Jennifer Lopez Calls L.A. “Lonely” & Praises Jamie Foxx As Saving Grace On “In Living Color”

Jennifer Lopez has revealed how Jamie Foxx became a beacon of hope for her early on in her career amid her move from the East Coast to the City of Angeles.

On Monday (December 2), Lopez appeared alongside actor Jharrel Jerome for an exclusive conversation with Entertainment Weekly, during which they discussed their shared connection in Foxx. For Jerome, he explained that Foxx, who he says obtained his number through unknown channels, was one of the first stars to reach out to him and tell him to “breathe” following his Oscar-winning performance in the film Moonlight.

As Jerome shared the anecdote about Foxx’s phone call with Lopez, who also hails from New York, he appeared to trigger her past traumas in dealing with living and working in L.A. Subsequently, Lopez launched into a tangent on how Foxx helped her stay the course during her time working on the beloved series In Living Color.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have made it through that season,” Lopez said.

She continued, revealing that she used to go back and forth between the two costal cities almost exclusively until she and Foxx became close friends.

“That was when I first got to L.A…. I used to [go back to New York] every weekend ’cause I was so lonely — I hated it, I missed my family,” she said.

“Jamie and I, we became really good friends, and we’re still friends to this day, honestly. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have got through that.”

She concluded, “I might have moved back to New York, and none of this would have ever happened. We would not be here right now.”

Per Lopez’s own words, if it weren’t for Foxx than her life could have indeed ended up much differently, and she certainly wouldn’t be starring opposite Jerome in their upcoming film Unstoppable which debuts in select theaters on December 6 and streaming on January 16 on Prime Video. The film tells the story of mother Judy and her son Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to become an NCAA champion wrestler.

Watch the clip above to see JLo’s full remarks on the matter.