Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Signing Over Diddy Question

Jennifer Lopez refused to answer questions about Sean “Diddy” Combs and got the hell out of dodge to top it all off!

Jennifer Lopez has declined to answer questions about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The singer-actress was at an autograph signing for her new movie “Unstoppable” earlier this week when fans started to ask her questions about her previous relationship with alleged sex offender Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

A video clip shows one fan asking, “J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?”

In response, Jennifer Lopez stopped signing the autographs immediately and left the event, with fans shouting after her, “Don’t Leave!”

The 55-year-old’s representative has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The pair dated between 1999 and 2001.

And Jennifer has previously spoken candidly about the ups and downs of their relationship.

“We broke up many times (before that) and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it,” the entertainer told Vanity Fair in 2011. “It was very tempestuous. Towards the end, it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young.”

The couple never tied the knot but Jennifer has said that the Bad Boy Records founder often referred to their relationship as a marriage.

“He told me many times, ‘I want a divorce,'” she once told Rolling Stone. “I would be away a lot, or he would…he couldn’t go far, whatever, but he would say, ‘So, where do I send the paper?'”

The rapper is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.