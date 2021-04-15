Jennifer Lopez Is Single Again; Relationship With Alex Rodriguez Officially Done

(AllHipHop News)
They tried to make it work, but Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez have called it quits.
Rumors about their breakup emerged earlier this year, however, neither celeb confirmed it to the prying eyes of the media. That is until Thursday, April 15th.
The two, in a prepared joint statement, shared with the Today show that after a two-year engagement the couple known as J-Rod was no more.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement said.
“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
The former Yankee and the pop star/actress started dating in 2017 and immediately became eye candy for the media. Fans will also miss their seemed-to-be perfect coupling.
The statement comes days after another major announcement in Jenny from the Block’s life.
https://twitter.com/GlblCtzn/status/1381959622337118211?s=20
Global Citizen just announced that Bronx beauty will be performing alongside artists like Selena Gomez (the host), Pearl Jam’s frontman Eddie Vedder, J Balvin, The Foo Fighter, and H.E.R.
Weh… break up or not … you know J-Lo’s gonna get that bag. Better ask, Diddy.