Jeremih Thankful For His Life – Defeats Covid-19 And Is Finally Discharged From Hospital

(AllHipHop News)
R&B singer Jeremih has finally been discharged from hospital following a lengthy battle with Covid-19.
The “Don’t Tell ‘Em” hitmaker underwent treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, but his pal Chance the Rapper offered an update on Twitter on Thursday, writing: “I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH. HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”
Chance was right, because Jeremih just released a statement confirming he is out of the hospital and back home resting up. Jeremih thanked all the medical staff who aided him as he recovered.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih said in a statement today (December 5th). “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support.”
Jeremih had been in critical condition in hospital, after being hooked up to a ventilator, with experts commenting that it was unusual for the virus to have such a massive impact given that he’s only 33-years-old.