Jeremih Is Still In Critical Condition Fighting Covid-19

(AllHipHop News)
Singer and rapper Jeremih is still fighting for his life in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.
The 33-year-old “Don’t Tell ‘Em” star is still in the ICU “in critical condition”, according to his agent.
“J was just pulled off the ventilator… Please keep him in your prayers,” the representative tells Variety.
Jeremih is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois and his famous friends like 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper have been asking fans to pray for his recovery.
It still isn’t clear when the star fell ill or when he was first admitted to the hospital.
