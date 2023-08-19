Jermaine Dupri Calls Out Brands For Not Hosting Hip-Hop 50 Events In Atlanta

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JD took part in a Sprite-sponsored concert in ATL.

So So Def label founder Jermaine Dupri becomes the latest Hip-Hop veteran to express complaints about the culture’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Fans, performers, and media figures from around the world commemorated the day widely recognized as Hip-Hop’s birthday – August, 11. However, Jermaine Dupri indicated he expected more corporate-sponsored activities in his hometown.

“Just for the record! No brands have done any dinners or get-togethers in Atlanta celebrating the 50 anniversary of Hip-Hop. That’s Crazy!!!” posted Dupri on the X platform.

Jermaine Dupri also reposted a social media user who wrote, “It is truly insane how Coke doesn’t take advantage of things like this when it comes to Atlanta. They’re right here.”

The City of Atlanta did offer several Hip-Hop 50 events during the month of August. For example, Atlanta officials partnered with the Coca-Cola Company-owned Sprite to present the free “ATL 50 Hip Hop: Yesterday, Today and (404)ever Concert” on the 13th.

Jermaine Dupri took part in “ATL 50 Hip-Hop” performances at the Lakewood Amphitheater. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosted the show which also featured T.I., Goodie Mob, Crime Mob and other local legends.

According to atl50hiphop.com, Atlanta also partnered with Amazon, Mercedes Benz and more brands to sponsor the “ATL 50 Hip-Hop” campaign. Mayor Dickens stated, “It’s only fitting the City of Atlanta joins our community in celebrating the industry and culture we helped shape and helped shape us.”

In addition to Jermaine Dupri, another southern rap icon addressed the lack of specific celebratory Hip-Hop 50 events. Miami native Uncle Luke blasted the industry for not shining more light on Floridian rap artists for the 50th birthday festivities.