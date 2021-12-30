Jermaine Dupri Celebrates JD’s Vegan Ice Cream Being Sold At Walmart

JD’s Vegan, a dairy-free ice cream created by Jermaine Dupri, is now being sold in well over 700 Walmart stores across the country.

Jermaine Dupri is finding success outside of the music business.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame member’s new ice cream JD’s Vegan is now available at over 700 Walmart stores nationwide. Jermaine Dupri shared his excitement over Walmart selling his dessert in an Instagram post on Wednesday (December 29).

“We really did it!!!” he wrote. “Yes! I’m over the moon, 736 @walmart stores out the gate go to JDsvegan.com, type in your zip code and find what store is close to you.”

Jermaine Dupri’s dairy-free ice cream launched with three flavors: Welcome to Atlanta (Peach Cobbler), Apple Butter and Strawberry Sweetheart. JD’s Vegan will begin selling three more flavors – Chocolate My Way, Key Lime Pie and (404) Cookies & Cream – in 2022.

“I cannot wait to bring the entire lineup of these exceptionally delicious flavors into Walmart stores,” Jermaine Dupri said in a press release. “Giving people the chance to experience their favorite traditional ice cream flavors in a healthy, 100 percent dairy-free format is major. These ice creams are the real deal and will make you fall in love with plant-based eating.”

Jermaine Dupri partnered with Big Innovations Group Inc. to create JD’s Vegan. Learn more about the ice cream and its availability here.