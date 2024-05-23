Jermaine Dupri Claims Best 100 Albums List Disrespected R&B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Projects by Usher, SZA, D’Angelo, Beyoncé and others made the rankings.

Jermaine Dupri built a thirty-year music career by working with some of the greatest performers of all time. The recording artist/producer took issue with a recent list of the greatest albums of all time.

Throughout May, Apple Music released its list of the Best 100 albums in history. According to Jermaine Dupri, the curated rankings did not properly represent the R&B genre.

“Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy [man facepalming emoji],” Dupri tweeted on Tuesday (May 21).

Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) May 21, 2024

In addition, Jermaine Dupri continued his criticism of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums on TMZ. The So So Def label founder doubled down on his complaints about disrespect.

“I feel like it’s disrespectful to the genre of R&B because every artist from my era, from ’92 to now, the things that we listen to… none of those people are represented on this list,” the Songwriters Hall of Famer stated.

The “Money Ain’t a Thang” rapper mentioned the R&B acts Aaliyah, TLC, Whitney Houston and Jodeci being omitted. Dupri also highlighted his longtime collaborator, Mariah Carey, not having an album listed.

Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill ranked at No. 1. Additionally, Apple Music selected projects by R&B stars like Usher, Solange, Mary J. Blige, SZA, Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, Beyoncé, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.