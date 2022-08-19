Jermaine Dupri Denies Stealing Beats: “Getcho Information Right”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri responded to accusations made by producer Self Service, who claimed JD took credit for beats he didn’t make.

Jermaine Dupri defended his reputation after a producer accused him of taking credit for other people’s work.

The So So Def founder responded to comments made by producer Self Service on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. Self Service claimed high-profile producers received credit for beats they didn’t make in the ’90s. He mentioned Jermaine Dupri as an example, which didn’t sit well with JD.

“He said in the ‘90s that it was a going thing for producers with a name to take n#####’ beats,” JD said in an Instagram video. “And he named Irv Gotti, he named Puff Daddy … But then he said my name. N####, get the f### outta here with that s###.”

Jermaine Dupri and fellow producer Bryan-Michael Cox then discussed how these allegations were commonplace in the ‘90s. JD said other producers may have done it, but he insisted he made all his beats.

“Self Service or whoever the f### you is, that don’t come over here,” he declared. ”Don’t bring that s### over here with me. I make my beats! I write my songs! Me and Bryan, we work together. This is what we do. Leave that s### to somebody else.”

Jermaine Dupri continued, “And for anybody else out there thinking that, keep that s### over there where y’all at. We make records over here … If you ain’t never seen me in the studio, then don’t make that statement about me. Getcho information right.”