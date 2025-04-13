Jermaine Dupri Explains Deep Connection With Scooter Braun That Led To New Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scooter Braun joined forces with Jermaine Dupri to bring So So Def Recordings under HYBE America’s umbrella in a deal rooted in loyalty and legacy.

Scooter Braun returned to his roots and reignited a decades-old bond by partnering HYBE America with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings in a move that blends nostalgia with a modern music rollout.

The agreement gives So So Def full access to HYBE America’s distribution and marketing muscle, setting the stage for a new chapter that includes legacy re-releases and fresh signings like R&B duo DVSN.

But beyond business, the deal is personal — a full-circle moment for Braun, who got his first break under Dupri’s wing as a teenage club promoter and marketing intern.

“Everything I learned about the music business started with Jermaine,” Braun said. “He gave me my first shot when I was just a kid with a dream. I was blessed to witness genius up close — and now, years later, it’s an honor to return to where it all began and stand beside him as a partner.”

Dupri, who launched So So Def in 1993 and helped shape the sound of Hip-Hop and R&B in the ’90s and early 2000s, called the partnership more than just a strategic move.

“This isn’t just a business move — this is family,” Dupri said. “Watching Scooter build what he has built has made me incredibly proud. He learned the game inside So So Def, and now he’s in a position to open doors the way I once opened them for him. That’s what legacy is about.”

So So Def’s catalog includes some of the most influential artists of the last 30 years — from Usher and Mariah Carey to Bow Wow, Da Brat and Jagged Edge.

More recently, the label helped launch Grammy-winning singer Muni Long. Braun, now CEO of HYBE America, has built a reputation as one of the most powerful executives in the industry, managing global acts and shaping pop culture.

But even with his rise, he’s never lost sight of where it started.

“Jermaine Dupri isn’t just a legend — he’s one of the greatest producers and executives of all time,” Braun said. “He changed the sound of a generation. This deal is about giving him the modern tools and reach his legacy deserves and making sure the next generation hears what the last one already knows: Jermaine Dupri is a giant.”

New music from the partnership is expected to begin rolling out in the coming months.