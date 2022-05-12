Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The soon-to-be doctor will also give the commencement speech at the prestigious Art Institute of Atlanta.

Jermaine Dupri has been called producer, talent scout, rapper, breakdancer, businessman, hitmaker, Janet Jackson’s boyfriend, and now he has a new title that folk can call him: DOCTOR.

The Art Institute of Atlanta will be giving the Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer and CEO of So So Def Recordings an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

Soon-to-be Dr. Dupri will move in this official capacity at the school’s Atlanta commencement ceremony on Friday, June 17th.

The rap thought-leader has been a supporter of the Art Institute for years, saying, “The students set to graduate from Ai Atlanta are unlike other graduates – they are truly super creatives – so it’s really exciting for me to speak to them and impart some advice on their special day.”

“I hope they see me as proof that hard work and unrelenting dedication busts down doors and makes anything you want to achieve possible,” Jermaine Dupri added.

Elden Monday, Interim Campus President of The Art Institute of Atlanta, said about the child-star-turned-mogul, “It gives us great pleasure to nominate Jermaine Dupri for an honorary degree from The Art Institute of Atlanta as his impressive achievements serve as an example of our aspirations for our students.”

“Jermaine is a visionary who has contributed significantly to the Atlanta community through his work in the global entertainment market,” Monday continued. “As long-time fans of Jermaine and his music, his accomplishments and contributions to the music industry directly align with the mission of our institution as we strive to nourish and develop creative warriors to become productive contributors to society.”

Shout out to Dr. Dupri for inspiring hundreds of artists and the thousands of students graduating this year, and those who will come through the school’s doors.