Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin & Friends Release “Change” Single To Benefit The Social Change Fund

(AllHipHop News)
Four of the most celebrated songwriters of the last 30 years teamed up on a new song. Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, and Bryan-Michael C## penned “Change.” Proceeds from the record will benefit Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade’s Social Change Fund charitable initiative which supports issues impacting the Black community.
“We created the song to call attention to these long-standing issues,” states Dupri. “Members of the global community are now awakened to issues affecting BIPOC. The global pandemic forced us all to reevaluate everything from our health to police brutality and systemic racism. We are now witnessing a paradigm shift that creates an opportunity for real impactful change. ‘Change’ only resonates the need for topics that should have always been prioritized.”
“Change” features Common, Gary Clark Jr., Angel, Eric Bellinger, Rotimi, The Detroit Youth Choir, PJ Morton, Smokie Norful, Wanya Morris, Big Rube, Anthony Hamilton, Keedron Bryant, Jac Ross, and Kirk Franklin. The new song was played at the top of every hour on all iHeartRadio R&B stations on October 23.
“Using their talents on ‘Change,’ they’re giving voice to the ongoing disparities and pains that Black men face today, who are disproportionately affected by the consequences of racism and social injustice. Speaking on their shared mission in the music community to forge a global impact,” states Ne-Yo. “This song is about inspiration, motivation, and determination. The current and next generation need to know someone is rooting for them, someone believes in them. This song is that reminder.”
“Sparking a call for positive progress the mission for ‘Change’ for me is to inspire and uplift,” adds Austin. “Throughout the years we have seen music serve as the catalyst that pushes listeners to believe that something beautiful is possible and to see themselves in their fellow listener who shares the same love of music. I hope that with ‘Change’ we can give someone the words to express what they feel, the way that so many songs have done for me.”