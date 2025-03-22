Jermaine Dupri Reveals STARZ Bought Magic City Docuseries With Drake After “DJ Alliance” Blunder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

STARZ has acquired the series nearly two years after production wrapped.

A docuseries about one of Atlanta’s most notorious strip clubs that both Drake and Jermaine Dupri are executive producing has been purchased by STARZ nearly two years after it completed filming.

On Thursday (March 20), Dupri shared an excerpt of a report from Deadline revealing that STARZ acquired the a five-part docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy, which wrapped production in July 2023. The series explores the cultural impact of Atlanta’s iconic strip club, often referred to as the “Black Studio 54,” through the lens of its influence on the rap industry since its inception in 1985. The series, created and executive produced by Cole Brown, is set to premiere this summer.

“Magic City is a second home for me,” Jermaine Dupri told Deadline in 2023. “It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally-recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way.”

Starz has picked up the five-part docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy, about the popular Atlanta strip club known as the Black Studio 54 and its longtime influence on hip-hop. The series created and executive produced by Cole Brown, is slated to debut this summer.



Drake’s… pic.twitter.com/b1isj773HX — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 20, 2025

Originally debuting at SXSW last year, the docuseries boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, Jermaine Dupri and actress Jami Gertz, a majority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Showrunner Bayan Joonam, along with Devin Amar and Alex Kaplan, also serve as executive producers.

Given the focus on the strip club’s pivotal role in launching the careers of multiple artists, the announcement of STARZ acquisition of the docuseries coincidentally lines up with a quirky string of tweets Dupri authored about Drake. More specifically, Dupri claimed Drizzy’s connection to DJs’ is truly uncanny, drawing backlash in the process.

“That boi Drake got a DJ alliance like no other artist I’ve ever seen, but most of you n##### probably don’t understand what I’m saying,cause uon be outside,” he wrote in a tweet on March 18.

That boi Drake got a DJ alliance like no other artist I’ve ever seen, but most of you n##### probably don’t understand what I’m saying,cause uon be outside — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 18, 2025

He quickly added yet another remark once the naysayers began flooding his mentions, referencing an instance in which a DJ appeared to apologize for playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track in a club where Drake seemingly dominates the playback.

“OK, I see people saying DJ alliance is crazy, so let me tell y’all what I saw, I walked in the club and the dj was shouting out a group of people from the west coast and they must’ve been like play some west coast s### and before he dropped not like us, he said ‘I might get in trouble for this,’ and I was like whoa !” he remarked.

R u a girl tryna talk like a n#### ? Uon know s### about HipHop, you drinking so much koolaid you can’t even see I said sum good, for a artist to have an alliance with the DJs is a artist super powers — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 19, 2025