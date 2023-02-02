Jerrod Carmichael To Star In HBO Comedy Docuseries

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The award-winning comedian is on a quest for love, sex, and connection.

Jerrod Carmichael debuted on HBO in 2014 with the stand-up special Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store. The product of Winston-Salem, North Carolina is headed back to HBO for a new comedy documentary series.

The forthcoming program centers around Jerrod Carmichael’s personal life. Viewers will get to follow the comedian through his encounters with friends, family, and strangers as he searches for love, sex, and connection.

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years, and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy,” states Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming for HBO.

The premium cable channel also showcased Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel. That Primetime Emmy Award-winning comedy special made headlines because it featured Carmichael coming out as a homosexual man.

“Rothanial resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format,” adds Rosenstein. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded Carmichael’s Rothanial with an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

HBO also presented 2017’s one-hour stand-up special Jerrod Carmichael: 8. In addition, the two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount also premiered on the network in 2019. Rothanial debuted last year.

The upcoming HBO docuseries is executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher, and Eli Despres. Plus, executive producer credits go to Susie Fox for Range Media Partners as well as Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg for Edgeline Films. Katcher will also serve as director for the show.

Jerrod Carmichael recently made news for his controversial hosting performance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Some critics took issue with Carmichael’s jokes about Whitney Houston’s death and Kanye “Ye” West’s antisemitic rhetoric.