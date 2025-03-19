Jess Hilarious Breaks Down On Air While Addressing Breakfast Club Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jess Hilarious addressed the tension with her Breakfast Club co-hosts, breaking down in tears as she expressed frustration over the spat.

Jess Hilarious has addressed the tension with her Breakfast Club co-hosts after airing them out in a heated social media rant.

The comedian discussed the issue with her co-hosts during the show’s Wednesday morning (March 19) edition.

Jess claimed the situation has been “weird” since returning from maternity leave. She admitted she initially wasn’t “too fond” of co-host Loren LoRosa because she “didn’t leave” when Jess returned.

“She’s on only during my segment,” Jess stated. “If she was meant to be a fourth host, move her in another way.”

She also complained that he co-hosts had not “tried to clean up the narrative that I’m a villain.”

However, Charlemagne urged her not to listen to critics and “let the internet win.”

However, Jess was undeterred, adding, “I’m worried about the perception and my reputation on the show.”

Jess became visibly upset, tears streaming down her face as Charlamagne and DJ Envy urged her to ignore the chatter online.

Jess Hilarious Airs Her Grievances

The drama began when Jess Hilarious unleashed a social media tirade against her co-hosts on Instagram Live Tuesday (March 18).

Jess didn’t hold back, voicing her frustrations about feeling isolated after returning from maternity leave, accusing her colleagues of keeping her uninformed about Loren LoRosa.

She was displeased with how the show managed LoRosa’s role and initially resented her presence, only to later recognize that her real frustrations stemmed from the show’s internal operations.

Her discontent grew even more when comedian Corey Holcomb publicly ridiculed her absence while applauding LoRosa’s on-air performance.

Holcomb roasted Jess, stating, “They got somebody doing your segment better than you, and it’s flawless.” He further criticized Jess’ on-air reading skills and labeled her “Less Hilarious.”

In her Instagram Live session, Jess directly addressed the lack of support from her co-hosts.

“We supposed to be a team,” she asserted. “But not one person comes to my defense at all. Ever.”

Despite the public spat, Jess clarified she had not been terminated and has no plans to exit The Breakfast Club.