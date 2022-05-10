Jesse Williams Sets Twitter On Fire With NSFW Pic; These Are The Wildest Reactions

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A theatergoer snapped a photo of Jesse Williams manhood from a scene in his new Broadway play about a gay baseball player!

Footage of Jesse Williams appearing nude during a scene for the Broadway play “Take Me Out” has leaked online.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor stars as Darren Lemming in the revival of the show, which follows a gay baseball player coming out to his teammates and the press.

Williams has landed a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

Despite audience members being required to keep devices in sealed cases throughout the duration of the play staged at the Hayes Theater, a video of a completely nude Williams has started circulating on the Internet.

Neither the actor nor the show organizers commented on the footage. However, the leaked video has caused the Williams to trend on Twitter and also sparked an interest in ticket sales.

“I haven’t been to a Broadway show in years. I guess now is a good time to start back up,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Currently securing tix to see Jesse Williams on Broadway. Yes I live in LA, so what?!”

Last month, Williams admitted he was initially “terrified” of “Take Me Out’s” nude scenes.

“I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable,” he commented to Page Six.

The 40-year-old is also currently promoting his upcoming film “Secret Headquarters.”

Me after sneaking into Jesse Williams dressing room pic.twitter.com/XHEFUad6GO — Jesse Williams’ Bottom Heaux (@WillisWuzHere) May 10, 2022

Watching Jesse Williams on Broadway pic.twitter.com/Ij4fGEIh0i — Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 10, 2022

Jesse Williams:🧍‍♂️



The g### in the front row seats: pic.twitter.com/LAFHMj7f8W — Ndim iBhuda🧘‍♂️ (@Athi_Qha) May 10, 2022

Jesse Williams I seen that video and all I can say is pic.twitter.com/XV6RT12Q7V — 🇳🇬Daria Morgendorffer (@callsandydaddy) May 9, 2022

me at jesse williams play pic.twitter.com/qTn26V70SR — c (@heychxrelle) May 10, 2022

So Jesse Williams is naked for a play? So he pulling that thang out 8 times a week?? And all I gotta do is purchase a ticket??? pic.twitter.com/1GK9xYxb64 — brevoort brince$$ (@KINGTroy__) May 10, 2022

Just saw those Jesse Williams pics. pic.twitter.com/yqzoIPGG0O — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 10, 2022

Jesse Williams though … pic.twitter.com/dswVydQskk — Joe Burrow’s chain (@TiffanyElle) May 9, 2022

Jesse Williams pic.twitter.com/5woJyv3JTt — communist garrus fans haiti (@bolsheevikatara) May 10, 2022

i wish I never saw that picture of Jesse Williams pic.twitter.com/ikuQJWvvOI — miranda’s evil laugh (@sydnialexxx) May 9, 2022

Jesse Williams…my god my god pic.twitter.com/zLa6Jk2cmK — The Snack That Smiles Back (@chanel_jamie) May 10, 2022

Jesse Williams👀… I see why his ex wife was fighting that damn divorce… gah damn…

had me looking at the pic like: pic.twitter.com/hK2Cf1WBtC — Kourt💕 (@kantceeme) May 10, 2022

Me checking Jesse Williams' pulse after his performance to make sure he's okay pic.twitter.com/hyMW7pCYO8 — J. (@_foreverJORs) May 10, 2022

Women lining up to see Take Me Out. Jesse Williams. pic.twitter.com/TxG3d7SCuL — Eye Rolling Champion 2022🥇🙄 (@Mayne1Carrie) May 9, 2022