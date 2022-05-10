Jesse Williams Sets Twitter On Fire With NSFW Pic; These Are The Wildest Reactions

Footage of Jesse Williams appearing nude during a scene for the Broadway play “Take Me Out” has leaked online.
The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor stars as Darren Lemming in the revival of the show, which follows a gay baseball player coming out to his teammates and the press.
Williams has landed a Tony Award nomination for his performance.
Despite audience members being required to keep devices in sealed cases throughout the duration of the play staged at the Hayes Theater, a video of a completely nude Williams has started circulating on the Internet.
Neither the actor nor the show organizers commented on the footage. However, the leaked video has caused the Williams to trend on Twitter and also sparked an interest in ticket sales.
“I haven’t been to a Broadway show in years. I guess now is a good time to start back up,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Currently securing tix to see Jesse Williams on Broadway. Yes I live in LA, so what?!”
Last month, Williams admitted he was initially “terrified” of “Take Me Out’s” nude scenes.
“I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable,” he commented to Page Six.
The 40-year-old is also currently promoting his upcoming film “Secret Headquarters.”