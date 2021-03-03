Jhene Aiko Lands Pre-Grammy Hosting Gig

(AllHipHop News)
R&B star Jhene Aiko is taking on hosting duties to help fans gear up for the 2021 Grammy Awards with the pre-show ceremony.
She will be joined by singers Rufus Wainwright, Burna Boy, Lido Pimienta, and Poppy, as well as classical pianist Igor Levit, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, and blues musician Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes, who will all perform during the event, dubbed the Premiere Ceremony.
Aiko, a triple nominee herself, will also have the honor of helping to announce a number of early Grammy winners before the main televised prizegiving, and introduce a tribute set celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye classic “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology).”
The special performance will feature the likes of nominees Kamasi Washington, Ledisi, Anoushka Shankar, Alexandre Desplat, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, and Thana Alexa, among others.
The Premiere Ceremony will begin at 3:00 pm ET on March 14th and will be livestreamed on https://www.grammy.com/.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will then be broadcast live on U.S. TV from 8pm ET.