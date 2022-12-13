Jhené Aiko Presents ‘Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 2’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B singer Jhené Aiko and Hip Hop artist Big Sean welcomed their first child into the world in November. Aiko is fully embracing motherhood by releasing Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 2.

The Sleep Soul brand teamed with Jhené Aiko to create the 20-song collection. The 34-year-old Def Jam recording artist also served as the executive producer for the entire project.

“I’m super excited to partner with Sleep Soul to share this R&B lullaby album,” says Aiko. “As a mom of a newborn, I can really appreciate anything that helps me and my baby boy get to sleep.”

The 6-time Grammy nominee adds, “These R&B lullaby tracks help soothe and relax Mom, Dad, and baby. Being a part of a project like this is important to me because I believe sleep is essential for the well-being of both parent and child.”

Jhené Aiko Adds Another Project To Her Musical Catalog

Sleep Soul released Sleep Soul Volume 1 in March. The sleep/meditation app, Calm, prominently featured the album on its platform. Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 2 Presented by Jhené Aiko goes live on Calm beginning December 15.

Previously, Jhené Aiko dropped the official studio LPs Souled Out (2014), Trip (2017), and Chilombo (2020). The latter album became the vocalist’s highest-charting project when it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 152,000 first-week units.

Chilombo garnered two nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021. Aiko earned nods for Best Progressive R&B Album and Album Of The Year. Plus, the Chilombo track “Lightning & Thunder” with John Legend made it into the Best R&B Performance category.

Jhené Aiko has been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Big Sean. The celebrity couple united for 2016’s Twenty88 collaborative album. That joint effort peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 by selling 48,000 units in its first week of release.