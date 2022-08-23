JID Taps Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk & More For ‘The Forever Story’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ATL representative also let loose an introspective track titled “2007.”

Dreamville-backed emcee JID recruited some big names for his The Forever Story. The album’s tracklist features a mixture of Hip Hop legends and contemporary performers.

Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) will appear on JID’s “Stars” track along with the Canadian band BadBadNotGood. Young Money’s Lil Wayne and Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason show up on “Just in Time.”

Fellow Dreamville acts EarthGang (“Can’t Punk Me”) and Ari Lennox (“Can’t Make U Change”) have features on The Forever Story as well. JID also called on his cousin, Johnta Austin, for the “Better Days” song.

The 32-year-old former Hampton University student further highlights his hometown of Atlanta by putting 21 Savage and Baby Tate together on “Surround Sound.” Chicago’s Lil Durk contributes to “Bruddanem.”

JID shared the official visualizer for “2007” on YouTube. He reportedly planned to use the song as the closer for The Forever Story before releasing it as a loosie. “2007” followed the “Dance Now” music video which landed on August 9.

Christo executive produced JID’s The Forever Story. The studio LP drops on Friday, August 26 via Dreamville Records/Interscope Records. Previously, JID released The Never Story in 2017 and DiCaprio 2 in 2018.

Plus, his catalog contains several projects by Spillage Village, the music collective also made up of EarthGang, 6lack, and others. Earlier this year, JID scored the biggest Hot 100 hit of his career when “Enemy” with Imagine Dragons peaked at #5.

JID’s The Forever Story Tracklist:

“Galaxy” “Raydar” “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason “Crack Sandwich” “Can’t Punk Me” featuring EarthGang “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate “Kody Blu 31” “Bruddanem” featuring Lil Durk & Spokenword by Mustafa The Poet “Sistanem” “Can’t Make U Change” featuring Ari Lennox “Stars” featuring Yasiin Bey & BADBADNOTGOOD “Just in Time” featuring Lil Wayne & Kenny Mason “Money” “Better Days” featuring Johnta Austin “Lauder Too” featuring Rayvn Lanae