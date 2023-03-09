Jim Jones & Hitmaka Link For New Project, ‘Back In My Prime’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hitmaka says he is the top producer and wants his Verzuz battle.

Rapper and Diplomat Capo, Jim Jones has dropped yet another album, the fourth one in a little over a year. His latest work “Back in My Prime,” is a collaborative effort with Hitmaka, the producer behind hit songs for Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and more, and who has amassed over his career 75 million records sold.

The two linked up in Times Square to celebrate the release, entertaining celebrity guests like Fabolous, Maino, Neek Bucks, Ray Ray, and others.

Jim Jones said that Hitmaka is one of the “dopest producers” he knows.

“We had a helluva time recording this past year,” the Harlem native said. “From Miami to New York to LA [just] all over the country to record this.”

Hitmaka chimed in, saying, “I appreciate my Big Brother for allowing me the opportunity,” calling it “a dream come true.”

“To be like a younger guy and a watch the Dipset and the whole Jim Jones movement … just to be a part of the body of work… That’s going to last forever.”

The producer continued saying, “It is gonna be super monumental with my career, and thank you, guys.”

As Hitmaka, whose former stage name was Yung Berg, started to end his remarks by saying, “Nobody’s hotter than me,” and maintaining he would kill anybody in a Verzuz matchup.

“Let’s just be clear,” he said. “It’s all through hard-working, God, and just having these relationships and being around all these great people.”

“Back in My Prime” has eight bangers and hits the streaming services on Friday, Mar. 10, and is being distributed through EMPIRE records.