Jim Jones Announces ‘Mining Diamonds’ Podcast With UnitedMasters Network

The ‘We Set The Trends’ creator will sit down with Malik Yoba, Vin Rock, and other entrepreneurs.

New York City-bred rapper/businessman Jim Jones is the latest recording artist to jump into the podcast space. Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters is launching Jones’s Mining Diamond show.

Nakia Booth and Gregory “Beef” Jones will join Jim Jones as Mining Diamond co-hosts. Beginning on February 1, the three individuals will lead roundtable discussions on a range of entrepreneurial topics.

Jim Jones tapped chef/author JJ Johnson as the first guest. The James Beard award winner is the owner of the chain of fast-casual rice bowl restaurants known as Field Trip.

Additionally, Mining Diamond will feature conversations with actor Malik Yoba, Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature, professional BMX biker Nigel Sylvester. Other guests include business owner Russell “Big Russ” Smith and real estate developer Majora Carter.

Mining Diamonds is the newest series on the UnitedMasters podcast network. New audio and video episodes will be released bi-weekly on major streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Veteran music industry executive Steve Stoute started UnitedMasters in 2017 as a music distributor. The company is credited for helping to elevate the career of Platinum-selling rapper NLE Choppa.

Besides taking on the lead mic position for Mining Diamonds, Jim Jones also recently released the Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends collaborative effort with DJ Drama. The project contains contributions by Fivio Foreign, Migos, Dave East, Maino, Fabolous, and more.