Jim Jones Defends Naming Drake the G.O.A.T. Rapper Over Jay-Z

Jim Jones doubled down on his assertion that Drake is the greatest rapper of all time and refused to agree that Jay-Z is Hip-Hop’s G.O.A.T.

The NYC icon was asked about the subject during an appearance on The RapCaviar Podcast. Brandon ‘Jinx’ Jenkins told Jim Jones he “shook things up” and surprised people when he said Drake is Hip-Hop’s G.O.A.T.

“I mean, why not?” Capo replied. “Drake is the only person that gets played on any place in this earth and they gonna know it in English.” When Bootleg Kev chimed in to say Drake has certainly secured himself a place in the Top 5, Jim Jones pushed back, saying he’s a “Top 2” rapper.

“He has broke every single statistic, period,” Jones added. “Like, seriously. Jay-Z has done some s### for hip-hop that will never, ever be duplicated. He is Hov, and he meant that s###.”

Ken then tried again, interjecting to ask if they all agree that Jay-Z tops the list. “I can’t agree on that. … [Jay-Z is] at the top of the barrel when it comes to what he’s done,” Jim Jones continued. “He’s a billionaire, he has done some s### for dope boys that people never even thought could be. He’s put himself in rooms that you couldn’t imagine.”

Jim Jones Explains Why He Has Drake Over Jay-Z

However, the Dipset co-founder reiterated his assertion that Jay-Z shifted his focus to ventures beyond music while Drake remains relevant in this era of Hip-Hop and has been for over a decade.

“I haven’t heard too much Jay-Z music in the last six to seven years that was really hitting out here in these streets on the lit side of things,” Jones continued. “In the past 12 years everything that Drake has put out has hit like 2Pac was hitting. No matter if you like it, no matter if n##### don’t like it cause he’s light-skinned, no matter if n##### don’t like it cause he’s singing, no matter what n##### like, he always seems to be in these n#####’ playlists.”

While Jim Jones agreed that Jay-Z and Drake sit in “the same category as far as them being the GOATs of this s###,” he refused to downplay the Toronto native for not offering more social or political commentary with his music. “So rappers have to give their opinion on social views to make them the No. 1 rapper?” Jim Jones asked. Check out the clip below and listen to Capo on The RapCaviar podcast at the end of the page.