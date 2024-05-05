Jim Jones Leaves Man Bloody After Clash On Escalator At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A video captured Hip-Hop Artist Jim Jones turning into the Hulk as he fought two men at an airport in Florida.

Rapper Jim Jones defended himself during a violent altercation with two men at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was captured on video and widely circulated online.

The conflict unfolded as they descended on an airport escalator. Though the exact motive behind the clash remains unknown, the situation rapidly intensified into a physical confrontation.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Jim Jones is visibly seen delivering punches, grabbing one of the men and tossing him down the escalator like a sack of potatoes, opening up a massive gash on the man’s head.

Unfortunately, an older man was caught in the brawl as the escalator was going down. The senior citizen suffered a fall and showed signs of distress, sprawled out on the airport floor as a result.

Despite the chaotic ordeal and attempts from onlookers, including a woman trying to halt the escalator, the skirmish continued until law enforcement intervened.

Upon their arrival, police managed to separate the individuals involved.

Jim Jones justified his actions to authorities and bystanders by explaining, “It’s two of them against me,” suggesting he was outnumbered and acted in self-defense.

Another individual involved appeared noticeably more agitated and required additional officers to restrain him fully.

Details concerning potential arrests or charges have not been confirmed, as local law enforcement has not responded to inquiries regarding the incident.