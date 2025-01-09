Jim Jones Fires Back At “Lying” 50 Cent Over Informant Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones and 50 Cent are going back and forth online, reigniting their feud after the G-Unit honcho revived his accusations that Capo is a federal informant.

On Thursday (January 9), Jones hopped on Instagram with a throwback photo from the set of his 2007 music video “We Fly High.”

While the image hinted at him being a fashion trendsetter–Jones was wearing Chrome Hearts decades ago–the caption directly fired back at 50 Cent’s latest attack.

“Why u keep on lying why u keep on lying,” he wrote. “lol I’m goin back to sleep.”

To make clear he was responding to 50 Cent, Jim Jones added, “Free Mel matrix till it’s reversed.”

Earlier on Thursday, the “In da Club” hitmaker repeated his allegations that the Dipset rapper was a federal informant. He posted a transcript and audio of a recording played in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial of a conversation between Jones discussing the case with now-incarcerated Nine Trey Bloods “godfather” Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones, a.k.a., Mel Matrix.

The back-and-forth began when Jones reacted to a clip of Cam’ron reminding 50 Cent that he once brought Capo on stage to perform with G-Unit at the height of Diplomat’s internal disputes.

“Them n##### be on my dick,” Capo said during a recent interview. “Them n##### ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n##### in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my s### like that.”

50 Cent sent a message to Jim Jones while posting the 6ix9ine trial recording.

“Cam is on vacation right now,” he said. “But you wait till he gets back you’re gonna get it.”