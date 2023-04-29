Jim Jones, Maino Have A New Lobby Boyz Album On The Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rappers Jim Jones and Maino have come a long way, transforming their initial friction into a deep bond, which has led to not only their first joint album, “Lobby Boyz,” but also a completed follow-up, “Lobby Boyz 2.”

The duo’s unique chemistry, which blossomed over time, has been the secret sauce to their successful collaboration.

Jim Jones, aka Joseph Guillermo Jones II, shot to fame as part of the hip-hop group The Diplomats and as a solo artist, with his single “We Fly High” soaring to the fifth spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Maino, born Jermaine Coleman, made a splash with his debut single “Hi Hater” and his hit “All the Above,” featuring T-Pain, which ascended to number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Their first album, Lobby Boyz, hit the shelves in May of 2022.

According to Maino, the duo initially had some bumps in the road, but over time, they found their groove and became close friends.

He reminisced, “We didn’t start off that way… We didn’t necessarily get along early on. But the good thing about it is nothing ever happened between us to ever derail a friendship that could have been.”

Maino further described how their relationship flourished.

“So we got cool. And over the years, it was just always love. Like, yo, pull up to the studio, I’m coming by. Yo, come over here, I’m pulling up. Yo, what are you all doing tonight?” They spent countless hours together, bonding over music and their families, which ultimately paved the way for their fruitful collaboration.

Maino emphasized that their deep chemistry stemmed from their strong friendship, saying, “That’s why the chemistry is like that, and it’s deepening the music. And it’s easier to do music with [people] that you [care about] like that.”

The recording process for both Lobby Boyz albums involved spending every day together, which allowed them to become almost like family.

“I’m talking about being with each other every single day for hours… Family love me, his family love him. We then bonded.”

With the successful release of Lobby Boyz and the completion of Lobby Boyz 2, fans can eagerly anticipate more music from the dynamic duo.

“Oh, we already did Lobby Boyz 2. That was already done.” Their strong bond and unique synergy will likely continue to produce unforgettable tracks for years to come, proving that the best things happen when you mix friendship with legitimate business.