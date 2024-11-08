Jim Jones & More Cosign Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” As 50 Cent Mashup Crushes TikTok

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to find a fan of mashups, but this 50 Cent and Lola Brooke TikTok trending audio could convert the nonbelievers!

Hip-Hop heavyweights are showing Lola Brooke mad love amid a renewed wave of her hit song “Don’t Play With It” trailblazing a path to the top and dominating TikTok’s algorithm.

On Thursday (November 7), Brooke shared a hysterical skit on her Instagram profile in which she attempted to re-create the viral videos circulating on TikTok that are combining cute videos of pet owners and their birds with a mashup version of 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” and the remix to her hit song “Don’t Play With It.”

Though Brooke released the official remix to the track featuring Latto and Yung Miami last year in March, the track has found a new life on social media as pet owners attempt to get their birds to perform a portion of the explosive lyrics from the song along with them to satisfy a tricky, yet entertaining trend.

Attempting to get in on the fun herself, Brooke took a trip to her local park, where she tried to bully a bunch of pigeons into making a video with her while holding a loaf of bread hostage in their presence as a means of coercion.

Several New York rap figures immediately responded with pure joy and laughter in the comments, including Scar Lip, Kid Capri and activist Mysonne Linen, who all posted crying laughing emojis while cracking up in the comments. Brooke’s skit also quickly made its way to Houston, Texas and prompted a response from hometown hero Trae Tha Truth, who also busted up laughing at the funny video.

However, Dipset rap legend Jim Jones’ subtle co-sign of the skit appeared to hold the most weight as Brooke and the and Harlem native shared an exchange over one of the Brooklyn native’s hilarious one-liners from the vid. The line in particular that caught Jim’s attention captures Brooke asking the pigeons if they are cold and in need of Canada Goose brand puffer jackets.

“Nah who need a goose is wild niece,” Jim Jones wrote seemingly amused by the hilarious video.

Brooke replied, “yea I might of been outta pocket about that one,”

Brooked added an additional remark, referencing the aforementioned Brownville birds theory she joked about in the skit following fan discourse on the jab.

“I love Brownsville but I’m just saying how yall live by Central Park but yall from Brooklyn ?!” she questioned rhetorically “Rep or move out.”