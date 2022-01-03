Jim Jones Performs CPR On His Choking Photographer

Jim Jones used the CPR skills he learned as a child when his photographer collapsed and began choking, reportedly saving his life.

Jim Jones has been credited with saving the life of his good friend, Jerry Flete after he suddenly collapsed.

The pair were in Florida last week to attend a cryptocurrency event for the Jim’s Capo Coin when Flete began choking. They recounted the dramatic story during an episode of Inside Edition Sunday night (Jan. 2)

Jim Jones had little time to react to the situation and had to spring into action. “I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good like he was choking,” Jim recalled. “He couldn’t breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. Kind of scared me.”

The first aid training he learned as a child meant he was equipped to deal with the emergency. “When I was younger,” he said, “I had to take these classes for CPR and all that type of things for my little sister who has a heart condition. They needed the whole family to take these special classes before she came home when she was a baby.”

Jim Jones Had To “Get To It”

Fortunately, Jim retained the information and importantly was able to keep a calm head when called upon. “I think all those classes stuck with me all the way to this day,” he said. While initially, he was “just as frantic and confused as everybody else,” he found his composure and snapped out of it. “Something just jumped in me like, get to it. It gave him life again,” he said.

Jerry Flete believes Jim Jones saved his life, saying, “I’m here today because of Jim.” He explained how he went from hanging out during a break from work to waking up to Jim performing CPR. “I woke up, Jim giving me chest compression and telling me, ‘Wake up. Wake up.’” Adding, “He basically saved my life.”

Jim Jones shared the interview on Instagram with a plea to his followers. “Love u @flee_flicks but u scared th S### out of me,” he wrote in the caption. “On a serious note I encourage everyone to get cpr lessons for u n th family.”

Watch The Full Episode of Inside Edition below