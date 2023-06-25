Jim Jones Claims Pusha T Is Overrated In New Diss Track: “They Got You Gassed”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones returned with a diss track and accompanying video aimed at Pusha T on Saturday night (June 24), just hours after teasing it online. The Diplomats rapper chose the same beat Clipse used during Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut in Paris last week. For more than two minutes, Jones lays into King Push with […]

Jim Jones returned with a diss track and accompanying video aimed at Pusha T on Saturday night (June 24), just hours after teasing it online. The Diplomats rapper chose the same beat Clipse used during Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut in Paris last week.

For more than two minutes, Jones lays into King Push with lines like, “The only beef you know n###a is Arby’s or the Big Mac/When we drive through, we drive-by in the car with the big macs./That last s### you dropped was garbage take that s### back.”

He also claims Pusha T is highly overrated, saying, “That s### was trash we gonna let them get a do over/They got you gassed, they must think you’re the new Hova/You a 4.0, n###a, I jumped in the new rover/Your brother still jumping on the bed, tell him ‘Move over.'”

Of course, Jones wasn’t there and soon took aim at Pusha T’s fashion sense. “You be dressing kinda weird man you really need a stylist/Plus we all know what you identify with/Plus you kinda, sorta dress, n###a, you been a fly b####/And then he said I was trying to chase a feature/N###a’s a gorilla cause he got some apes in his features/All my gorillas got stones, I’ll have these apes come and meet you.”

He continued, “Don’t talk about my jewels that was a cheap shot/These is all VVS’s this ain’t the cheap rock/I don’t know if you’re a rapper, I should treat you like a street opp.”

The public discourse between Jim Jones and Pusha T began in April, when Jones questioned Pusha T’s inclusion in a list of 50 greatest rappers. More than two months later, Pusha T chose Williams’ fashion show to debut a new Clipse song in which he appears to sub Jones. As both rappers began to trend on Twitter, Jones shared a video of himself laughing alongside a reference to Pusha-T’s 2013 album, My Name Is My Name.

“Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” he wrote before adding in his Instagram Stories, “Let me know when they really ready.”

Apparently, Jim Jones then got to work. Listen to the track in full above.