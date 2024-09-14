Jim Jones Salutes Takeoff After Migos Collaboration Awarded Gold Plaque

Jim Jones reflects on the milestone of his collaboration with Takeoff in emotional Instagram post.

Jim Jones recently payed tribute to the late rapper Takeoff after receiving the news that he and the Migos 2021 collaboration became one of the latest RIAA certifications to be posthumously added to Take’s legacy.

Jim Jones took to his Instagram to share a post with a heartfelt message for late Migos member, Takeoff, following the news that their collaborative single, “We Set the Trends”, has officially gone gold. In classic Jim Jones fashion, he mixed emotions of celebration and grief while reflecting on the milestone. In doing so, Capo posed a tribute to Takeoff and also thanked a litany of individuals who contributed to the success of the record, including Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Julez Santana and more, in the caption of the post.

“Rip TAKE OFF The Great TAKE OFF thnku for this gold record,” Jim Jones wrote in part. “‘We Set The Trends’ ft THE MIGOS is officially GOLD certified @offsetyrn @quavohuncho thnk yall God is Good pardon my ignorance I’m just have fun 300 on th floor n I don’t mean th label lol lol

Harlem Whts up we did it again @vampliferecords @empire @ghazi @djkhaled @thejuelzsantana @liltunechi_c5thnku for the remix.”

The celebration of life and legacy continued in the video Jones shared as he took a moment to express the deep reverence he had for Takeoff, affectionately referring to him by his nickname Rocket.

“I just got a gold record first of all. RIP to Takeoff,” Jones began in the video. “Rock it. I feel you. I love you bro. You went gold on that ‘We Set the Trends’ bro, you heard? You said I got one for you. UNC told me, ‘Load it up.’ I’m forever indebted to you.”

He continued, “Takeoff man, I miss you to death, you heard?” he expressed emotionally before shouting out Quavo and Offset. “Quavo, Offset, what’s up? You heard Migos? Last record, we went gold. I appreciate all you brothers, you heard. God is good.”

Takeoff was killed in November 2022. Considering Take was such a huge part of the smash hit collaboration alongside Jim Jones and the Dipset crew, this gold certification hits different for Jones. While remarking on the weight of his latest milestone assisted by Takeoff, Jones also took the moment to reflect on his own longevity in the rap game as the 20th anniversary of his debut album is quickly approaching.

“I’m going on my 20th-year anniversary to my first album, which went gold, you heard?,” he said.” And at the climate that music is running right now, it’s a hurdle for artists like me in these times to have a gold record.”

The success of “We Set the Trends” comes as another shining moment for Takeoff’s legacy, whose life was cut short, but whose contributions to Hip-Hop are immense. As part of Migos, Takeoff helped pioneer the trap sound that dominated the 2010s.

The group’s breakout singles like “Versace,” “Bad and Boujee,” and “Walk It Talk It” propelled them to superstardom. With multiple platinum albums and chart-topping hits, Takeoff’s contributions will forever be cemented in rap history.