EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Says Dr. Dre Is Sitting On An EP Worth Of Dipset Songs

Listen to Jim Jones talk about working in the studio with Dr. Dre and how he made him record his verses over like twenty times.

Harlem rapper Jim Jones has confirmed a Hip-Hop legend. According to Capo, he and Dr. Dre have about four or five songs recorded that have never seen the light of day— adding to the iconic vault of hits the producer has at his disposal.

The rapper sat down with AllHipHop.com owner Chuck Creekmur and DJ Thoro on “The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast” and shared how Dre is the only producer to make him do his verse over multiple times.

The Saucy owner describes the studio session as a “great night.”

According to the “Ballin’” chart-topper, Dre brought the Diplomats in to help him “recreate his sound” for an album he was working on.

During the interview, Jim Jones revealed Dr. Dre did something that no other producer had ever made him do: run back those verses.

“It was the first time had somebody really make me do my verse over like twenty times,” the rapper said. “It had made me think about Tupac and Snoop and all the others that had to get the beats from Dre,” Jim Jones told AllHipHop.com.

It said he felt like Dre punked him and made him feel like he was “cursing” at him without even knowing it.

During the interview, Jim Jones explained how he felt about Dre’s production style— saying that in the Aftermath founder’s pursuit of perfection, he had to be careful not to step on other rappers’ artistic expression.

After all, the Diplomats are hit makers too.

When asked if he wanted Dre to drop the songs, Jim Jones answered in true Capo form … “He better not put it out because I am charging him $2 million for my verse.”

The interview also includes him talking about his new project with HitMaka and the new direction of his music. One bomb he drops is a conversation about Drake as a Dipset member.

Check out the episode below: