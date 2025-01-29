Jim Jones Sober For First Time In 33 Years: “Got That High School Feeling” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones is celebrating five days of sobriety for the first time in 33 years after going cold turkey during his trip to Japan.

Capo flew out to Asia last week, joining Kanye West who’s working on his BULLY album. However, cannabis laws in Japan are among the strictest in the world. Penalties for possession are comparable to those for other narcotics, which could include up to seven years in prison.

Jim Jones wasn’t taking any chances, putting business first and going “cold turkey” for the trip.

On Wednesday morning (January 29), he took to Instagram to share that he’s embracing a new lease on life after five days without weed.

“I been around here bouncing like a kid like I’m in high school,” Capo stated. “I definitely got that high school feeling.”

He added, “My body ain’t feel this pure in a minute. I was in the club dancing last night for like 45 minutes straight, sweating.”

Jim Jones followed up in the caption, expressing how great he feels being sober for the first time in 33 years, but teased he’ll be lighting up as soon as he returns to America.

“im addicted lol,” he explained. “But at least I know when it’s time for business im disciplined to stop cold Turkey for Whts important.”

Earlier this week, Jim Jones joined forces with Kanye West in Tokyo. In addition to making a cameo in Jones’ music video, it appears Ye let Jones hear his highly anticipated BULLY album.

“This album so crazy,” he wrote alongside an image of himself with Ye and Justin Laboy. “I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem.”

Meanwhile, Jim Jones recently announced his new Vamp Cares partnership with I WILL GRADUATE Youth Development Program.

The initiative aims to provide students “the resources and motivation to stay engaged, overcome obstacles, and excel in school.”