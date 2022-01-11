Jim Jones Works With Fivio Foreign, Says Drill Rapper ‘Got Bars’

Jim Jones loads a clip with Fivio Foreign and lets fans know that he’ll be blasting off on Jan. 14.

The Dipset captain took to Instagram to share a little bit of the joint he just recorded with the popular drill artist on Tuesday, Jan. 11, teasing him about his rapping ability.

He captioned, ” @fivioforeign_8fs let me find out boy got bars he don’t just drill #GangstaGrillz #WeSetTheTrendz edition @ballgreezy came in wit a grand slam in th bottom of th 9th Jan 14th we bombin @empire #vlrecords🌙“

This comes days after El Capo was caught in some drama about how he learned how to French kiss as a kid.



AllHipHop.com reported that on the most recent episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service,” he revealed that his mother taught him how to tongue kiss.

He said, “My mom … taught me how to tongue kiss when I was younger.”

“There wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” he continued. Angela Yee asked, “She kissed you?” He responded, “That’s my mother, what do you mean?”

His mother, Nancy “Mama” Jones, responded to the backlash saying, “Everybody needs to understand, you’re taking it wrong. I am not a nasty mother,”.

“All I am is a mother that was teaching my son exactly how to survive and how to actually be able to deal with a woman,” she continued. “And, for their information, it wasn’t no tonguing down. It was a way of showing you how to tongue. He licked out his tongue, I licked out my tongue, that was that. Wasn’t no mouth-to-mouth resuscitation…It wasn’t like that.”

The “We Fly High” rapper was promoting his new project “Gangsta Grillz” on the show, the same one that Fivio will appear on.

Check out an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com, where the Harlem native talks about the project, working with younger artists and the five other musical projects he has dropping in 2022.