Jimmie Allen Taps, CeeLo Green, T-Pain, J Lo & More For New Album “Tulip Drive”

Jimmie Allen shared the tracklist and the cover art for his upcoming album Tulip Drive scheduled for release next month.

The Grammy award-nominated artist has tapped artists including CeeLo Green, T-Pain, and J-Lo for the 17-track project. J-Lo features on the lead single, “On My Way,” which is available to pre-order from Friday, May 27. Tulip Drive is due to arrive Friday, June 24.

The project marks a change in the way Jimmie Allen creates music. “This is the first [album] where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes,” he explained.

The Delaware native named the project after the street his late grandmother grew up on. His previous album titles are also inspired by his family ties. Allen’s critically acclaimed 2018 debut album Mercury Lane, which featured Nelly and Monica, was named for the street Allen grew up on. Likewise, Bettie James & Bettie James Gold Edition, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively, are named in honor of his grandmother, Bettie Snead, and father, James “Big Jim” Allen. They passed away in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Jimmie Allen will be hoping for chart success after scoring three No.1 singles on his first two projects. Mercury Lane’s “Make Me Want To” and “Best Shot” both topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He then earned his third No. 1 with his duet with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway” from the Bettie James Gold Edition album.

Jimmie Allen Heads Off On Tour

After touring with Nelly last year, Jimmie Allen will be hitting the road as Carrie Underwood’s special guest on “The Denim & Rhinestones” tour. The 40-stop tour commences in South Carolina in October before wrapping in Washington in spring 2023.