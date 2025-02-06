Jimmy Dasaint’s “A Target on My Opps” Tops Tubi Charts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Dasaint’s “A Target on My Opps” dominates Tubi, while his new album “Diary of a Hustler” makes waves across streaming platforms.

Jimmy Dasaint, the prolific Philadelphia-based author and filmmaker, has once again captivated audiences with his latest urban drama, “A Target on My Opps,” now streaming on Tubi.

This gripping narrative delves into the tumultuous life of street boss Benny Gunn, whose reign is threatened by his former partner, Moses Miller, fresh out of prison and hungry for power.

The film has quickly risen to prominence, becoming the #1 movie in the tri-state area.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Jimmy Dasaint has also unveiled his sophomore album, “Diary of a Hustler,” a 14-track masterpiece available on all major streaming platforms.

The album features the standout track, “Conversation with a Kilo,” further cementing his versatility as an artist. Dasaint’s journey from the streets of Philadelphia to literary and cinematic acclaim is nothing short of inspiring.

Having authored over 30 novels and directed more than ten feature films, his work authentically portrays the complexities of urban life.

Fans can stay updated on his latest projects by following him on Instagram at @jimmydasaint1.