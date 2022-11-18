Jimmy Fallon Is Obviously Alive Because He Just Denied Death Hoax

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to dispel a growing rumor that he was dead, after the #RIPJIMMYFALLON has tag started trending.

Jimmy Fallon has addressed the death hoax hashtag about him circulating on Twitter.

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

For his monologue on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy” Fallon, the TV host insisted he was fine despite #RIPJIMMYFALLON trending on the social media site earlier in the week.

“First of all, I’m not going to die. I’m very healthy, have a lot to live for, and have two little girls,” he said. “I will live for a long time, so you don’t have to worry about me.”

However, Jimmy went on to joke that he was disappointed not to hear from any friends or family.

“They didn’t think it was going to take off like it did. But then it just took off. People started believing it. It’s just odd,” the 48-year-old continued. “I didn’t hear anything from (Justin) Timberlake, nothing, I expect flowers tomorrow.”

Elsewhere in the show, Jimmy poked fun at the “odd” hashtag by singing “I’m alive” with backup from a gospel choir.

Earlier, the talk show star called on new Twitter chief executive Elon Musk to take down the hashtag.

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” he asked. However, the tech billionaire didn’t seem to be too worried about the situation.

“Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something that only the real Jimmy would say,” he replied.