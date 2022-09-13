Jimmy Kimmel Gets Dragged For Cringy Prank During Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Acceptance Speech

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The comedian stayed on the stage floor during her entire moment, and twitter is lighting him up.

Jimmy Kimmel is under fire over a cringe-worthy prank when actor and writer Quinta Brunson received her first Emmy for her hit show, “Abbot Elementary.”

Kimmel lay on the floor acting like he was unconscious as she accepted her award. He thought he was being funny, but many people online thought he was a whole clown.

Apparently, Jimmy Kimmel was tasked to present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series with Will Arnett. Arnett kinda dragged Kimmel on the stage with the joke being that the late-night host “got into the skinny margaritas” at the bar in remorse of losing earlier in the evening– so he was acting like he was passed out drunk.

But he stayed there … way too long … as the Black woman accepted her trophy and gave a two-minute long speech. Brunson tried to make a joke, saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won!”

Still, he did not. He stayed there until the segment was over. #SOCORNY

Twitter dragged him.

Popular author and theologian Candice Benbow said, “Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it. White men really are insufferable.”

Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it.



White men really are insufferable. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) September 13, 2022

“The cruel thing about Jimmy Kimmel’s stupid bit during Quinta’s acceptance speech is that it *wasn’t* malicious. That’s the crux of everyday racism. It can’t be helped. The urge to overshadow, belittle, and/or mock us and our achievements is as natural to them as breathing,” Gloria Alamrew wrote, hitting it on the nose.

The cruel thing about Jimmy Kimmel’s stupid bit during Quinta’s acceptance speech is that it *wasn’t* malicious. That’s the crux of everyday racism. It can’t be helped. The urge to overshadow, belittle, and/or mock us and our achievements is as natural to them as breathing. — I’M THAT GIRL 🇪🇹🪴 (@GloriaAlamrew) September 13, 2022

“Good morning to everyone just realizing Jimmy Kimmel sucks.”

Good morning to everyone just realizing Jimmy Kimmel sucks. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 13, 2022

“Jimmy Kimmel before he took the stage tonight at the #Emmys2022”

Jimmy Kimmel before he took the stage tonight at the #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/pzbXVXdRMo — My Favorite Song: Schadenfreude (@HinSLC84) September 13, 2022

“Me pulling jimmy kimmel off the stage”

me pulling jimmy kimmel off the stage pic.twitter.com/wOyANFlMaY — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) September 13, 2022

No apology has been made at the time of publishing.