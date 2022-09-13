Jimmy Kimmel Gets Dragged For Cringy Prank During Quinta Brunson’s Emmy Acceptance Speech

Jimmy Kimmel is under fire over a cringe-worthy prank when actor and writer Quinta Brunson received her first Emmy for her hit show, “Abbot Elementary.”
Kimmel lay on the floor acting like he was unconscious as she accepted her award. He thought he was being funny, but many people online thought he was a whole clown.
Apparently, Jimmy Kimmel was tasked to present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series with Will Arnett. Arnett kinda dragged Kimmel on the stage with the joke being that the late-night host “got into the skinny margaritas” at the bar in remorse of losing earlier in the evening– so he was acting like he was passed out drunk.
But he stayed there … way too long … as the Black woman accepted her trophy and gave a two-minute long speech. Brunson tried to make a joke, saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won!”
Still, he did not. He stayed there until the segment was over. #SOCORNY
Twitter dragged him.
Popular author and theologian Candice Benbow said, “Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it. White men really are insufferable.”
“The cruel thing about Jimmy Kimmel’s stupid bit during Quinta’s acceptance speech is that it *wasn’t* malicious. That’s the crux of everyday racism. It can’t be helped. The urge to overshadow, belittle, and/or mock us and our achievements is as natural to them as breathing,” Gloria Alamrew wrote, hitting it on the nose.
“Good morning to everyone just realizing Jimmy Kimmel sucks.”
“Jimmy Kimmel before he took the stage tonight at the #Emmys2022”
“Me pulling jimmy kimmel off the stage”
No apology has been made at the time of publishing.