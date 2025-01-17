Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Theory Linking Diddy To L.A. Wildfires During Tearful Monologue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The late-night show host skewers absurd wildfire conspiracy theories, including claims linking the mogul to secret tunnels and TikTok chatter.

Jimmy Kimmel spotlighted bizarre wildfire conspiracy theories involving Diddy making the rounds online during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The late-night comedian, known for his biting commentary, dove into the strange and unfounded claims that have emerged amidst the chaos of the Los Angeles wildfires.

During the episode, Kimmel urged his audience to provide support to those affected by the devastating blazes, many of whom have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate. But following his heartfelt appeal, Kimmel couldn’t resist addressing the myths circulating about the cause of the fires.

One especially outlandish claim caught his attention — a theory dragged straight out of TikTok’s darkest corners. The host recounted an encounter his brother recently had near an evacuation zone.

“He started talking to a lady in line who honestly believed that Diddy (Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs) started the fires,” Kimmel explained, clearly dumbfounded.

But the conspiracy didn’t stop there.

The woman told Kimmel’s brother that Diddy, who is in prison in New York, somehow orchestrated the wildfires to cover up supposed evidence of secret “pedophile escape tunnels” allegedly tied to elite figures.

“This is something real people believe,” Kimmel said with an incredulous laugh.

To underscore the absurdity, Kimmel showcased a visual aid—a detailed map depicting where the fires have spread across Los Angeles County. Unsurprisingly, none of the affected areas are anywhere near Diddy’s’ Beverly Hills residence.

The comedian didn’t miss the opportunity to issue a sharp critique of the gullibility fueling such claims.

“Thank God fire isn’t fueled by stupid or this country will be one giant Olympic torch right now,” Kimmel quipped, his words catching the mix of disbelief and humor his show is known for.

The segment highlighted not only the dangers posed by the fires themselves but also the viral spread of misinformation in moments of crisis. As first responders battle the flames, social media platforms are, once again, forced to reckon with their role in amplifying bizarre and baseless narratives.