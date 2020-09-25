Detroit Rapper Jizzle P Murdered, Mom Sees It All

(AllHipHop News) Rapper BandGang Jizzle P was murdered Tuesday night in front of his mother. The Detroit rapper, whose name was Aaron Mays, and an associate found themselves statistics in the city’s heartless gunplay-ridden streets, further fortifying why it was named the most dangerous municipalities in the US in 2017. The two were struck dead in a car, a Chrysler 300, around 9:15 p.m. as he was parked in a driveway on the 1700 block of Fielding.
His mother, Senekua Mays, was there to see her 25-year-old son take his last breath. She took to social media to share the horrible news, posting on Facebook: “MY SON GONE,” Mays added a broken heart emoji to punctuate her pain. “PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE & LET ME GRIEVE.”
She later wrote, “MY HEART DNT HURT… MY MF SOUL HURT”
In an interview with the local news station she said that while she is grieving, she promised her son that she would be “strong for him.”
Mays stated, “He don’t want me to cry, he don’t want me to mourn — and he don’t want to be on a T-shirt.”
Jizzle P had recently released a new album entitled, Eskimo Season 2. Many say he was on the cusp of breaking big on a national scale.
Fans took to Twitter to show their disbelief and remorse. RIP to the young king.
