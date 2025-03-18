JK Rowling Accuses Azealia Banks Of Clout Chasing In Beef Over Trans-Rights

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JK Rowling publicly addressed controversy involving her past personal experiences in response to social media criticism from Azealia Banks.

JK Rowling confronted rapper Azealia Banks over social media drama, accusing her of exploiting domestic abuse for likes online.

The heated exchange started after Banks seemingly mocked Rowling’s controversial views about Trans-rights by retweeting a post praising the Harry Potter author’s past.

“Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population,” Azealia Banks snarled.

Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population https://t.co/EIzvI2pnZQ — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) March 16, 2025

Azealia Banks, well-known for her online behavior and feuds with fellow celebrities, misjudged Rowling’s willingness to clap back. Rowling openly addressed her own experience with domestic abuse.

“It’s a matter of public record that my first husband beat me up, but you got the likes, Azealia, and I hope they were worth it,” Rowling tweeted directly at Banks.

It's a matter of public record that my first husband beat me up, but you got the likes, Azealia, and I hope they were worth it. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 17, 2025

Rowling has increasingly found herself at the center of public backlash due to her outspoken positions on gender identity and other sensitive topics.

The rapper’s original post, which set off Rowling’s response, quickly sparked a variety of replies and some backlash in a flurry of comments from X users.

Maybe she did the research and realized that allowing 50% of the population to declare themselves women if they choose to do so is really bad for women’s rights, general safeguarding, freedom of speech, belief & association, and decided to use her unprecedented platform to speak… — Sall Grover (@salltweets) March 16, 2025

Maybe that’s why JK Rowling became the nastiest transphobic bigot cyberbully on earth. — Ve 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹🇺🇦⚛️✡️🎗️ (@fantasmavie) March 16, 2025

Or, and stick with me here, she realized the trans movement is a bunch of p### addicted men and creeps who wanna groom and mutilate children. — Erica C (@Brittainiconn) March 16, 2025

You know she's right which is why you keep going for her husband. It's childish & obvious. — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@AjaTheEmpress) March 16, 2025

Why do the troonies always revolve their life around getting a man?



If you want one, take him. There’s nothing wrong with being gay.



You would save us some peace, dollars and a boatload of STDs. — Stella Be Stating 👸🏽 (@StellaB_Stating) March 16, 2025

Whatever happened to your plan back in 2020 to film your euthanasia? Why did you racially abuse Irish and Swedish people? How many chickens did you kill while dabbling with witchcraft?

Girl, you bad, and I don't mean in a music industry way. — 𝚃ｅ𝚣ｚ𝙰ｌ𝚊ｐ 👀 (@TezzaLap) March 17, 2025