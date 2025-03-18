JK Rowling Accuses Azealia Banks Of Clout Chasing In Beef Over Trans-Rights

JK Rowling confronted rapper Azealia Banks over social media drama, accusing her of exploiting domestic abuse for likes online.
The heated exchange started after Banks seemingly mocked Rowling’s controversial views about Trans-rights by retweeting a post praising the Harry Potter author’s past.
“Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population,” Azealia Banks snarled.
Azealia Banks, well-known for her online behavior and feuds with fellow celebrities, misjudged Rowling’s willingness to clap back. Rowling openly addressed her own experience with domestic abuse.
“It’s a matter of public record that my first husband beat me up, but you got the likes, Azealia, and I hope they were worth it,” Rowling tweeted directly at Banks.
Rowling has increasingly found herself at the center of public backlash due to her outspoken positions on gender identity and other sensitive topics.
The rapper’s original post, which set off Rowling’s response, quickly sparked a variety of replies and some backlash in a flurry of comments from X users.