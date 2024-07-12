Joe Biden Mocks “Felon” Donald Trump After Kamala Harris Gaffe 

Donald Trump was quick to react after Joe Biden mixed up the names of Kamala Harris and Trump but the President clapped back.
On Thursday (July 11) Biden took questions from the press at a NATO summit in Washington DC. He was asked whether he had any doubts about Kamala Harris taking over if necessary.
“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she wasn’t qualified to be president,” Biden replied.
Trump immediately jumped on social media to mock his rival, quoting Biden and adding, “Great job, Joe!”
However, Biden responded with a reference to Trump’s felony convictions. He shared Trump’s post on X (Twitter), writing, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”
During the NATO summit, Biden addressed the concerns over his age and calls to stand down, confirming he will push ahead with his re-election bid.
“I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started,” Biden declared. “I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I allay fears by letting them see me out there.”
He also dismissed fears over his health and the claim that he goes to be at 8 P.M.
“My schedule has been full bore,” he explained. “So if I slow down and I can’t get the job done, that’s a sign that I shouldn’t be doing it, but there’s no indication of that yet — none.”