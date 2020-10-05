Joe Biden’s Campaign Taps Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris & Monica For “Our Voice, Our Vote” Ads

(AllHipHop News)
Election Day 2020 is on Tuesday, November 3. Thousands of citizens across the country have already cast their ballots in what is being described as one of the most important presidential elections in the history of the United States.
Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump is currently behind Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden by an average of 8 percentage points in national polling. Biden is also leading Trump in crucial battleground states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, and Florida.
Those favorable numbers are not stopping the Biden campaign from recruiting celebrities to help gin up voter enthusiasm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Team Biden is working with Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and Monica for a “Get Out The Vote” effort.
“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home,” Dupri explained to THR. “There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period.”
The So So Def record label founder added, “[Biden] really wants to hear what we have to say. He came to the meeting with a pad and a pencil. He didn’t come to the meeting acting like he’s the boss, or the president.”
The 60-second “Our Voice, Our Vote” ads are set to air on radio and on digital platforms in key battleground states. The Biden campaign is also conducting “Shop Talk” discussions aimed at addressing the concerns of Black men. Jermaine Dupri, actor/broadcaster Terrence J, CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, AllHipHop.com co-founder Chuck Creekmur, and others have taken part in the series.