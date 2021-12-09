Joe Budden Accepts Gillie Da Kid’s “Verzuz” Style Challenge

Joe Budden is willing to face off against Gille Da Kid but said, “neither one of us are big enough to ever make it the Verzuz stage.”

Despite any tension Joe Budden and Gille Da Kid may have had in the past, the Jersey rapper turned podcaster is willing to go head-to-head against the Philly native.

Gillie Da Kid initiated the conversation while interviewing Akademiks earlier this month. While a “Verzuz” clash between the two isn’t necessarily on the cards, Gille said he would “sweep” Joe Budden “under a f*ckin’ rug” if it ever was.

Joe Budden, never one to shy away from potential beef, took to his podcast to address the situation. He and his co-hosts played a clip of Gillie’s remarks and Joe made his feelings clear – he’s down for the challenge.

“Now, what I will say before this pod ends…Gillie Da Kid, Wallo, Million Dollaz Worth of Game. I’ll oblige,” said Budden. “I will. Who knows. Could be right. Gillie, I will do a Verzuz with you, I will.”

However, Joe Budden was realistic about the likelihood of getting a call from Swizz Beats and Timbaland.

“Neither one of us are big enough to ever make it to the Verzuz stage, but I’m cool with that. We could do like a mixtape Verzuz. Leave all the major album joints out. We don’t need ‘Pump It Up’ or ‘Yeah That’s Us.’”

Furthermore, Joe Budden is willing to make it happen on a smaller scale and would give Gilly a home-court advantage to make it happen.

“Both doing great in podcast land. I’ll do a Verzuz with you if you want,” Joe continued, offering to meet Gillie on his home turf in Philadelphia. “We can do it wherever you feel most comfortable at. I’m down!”