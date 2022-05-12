Joe Budden Announces ‘Music Lovers Only’ Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The outspoken entertainer will curate his favorite songs while discussing important issues.

Joe Budden has tried his hand at music, radio broadcasting, reality television, and podcasting. The 41-year-old New Jersey native now adds another entertainment venture to his career résumé.

Amazon’s live-radio application, Amp, will host Music Lovers Only With Joe Budden on the platform. The upcoming weekly show starts on Monday, May 16 at 5 pm ET.

Budden will use Amp’s live call-in features for Music Lovers Only. Every week, he will curate his favorite songs across all genres and decades. He will also provide commentary on topical news items.

“As music lovers, all we have is each other to spread the word of a good song, a good vibe, and a good set for the spirit,” says Joe Budden. “Get to your favorite spot in the house and get comfortable, we’re just here to have a good time.”

Joe Budden joins a list of high-profile recording artists with programs on Amp during the beta test phase. Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Tinashe, Travis Barker, and Nikita Dragun also have shows with the app.

Prior to joining Amp, Budden became one of the top talkers in Hip Hop thanks to The Joe Budden Podcast (formerly I’ll Name This Podcast Later). The retired emcee also served as a host for the State of the Culture talk show and Pull Up interview series.