Joe Budden Suggests Reports About His Cardi B Criticism Is A Publicist Plot

“Don’t play with me like that because y’all know I f### with Cardi.”

“WAP” hitmakers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunited for a new single titled “Bongos.” Rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden was not a fan of the song.

Joe Budden slammed “Bongos” on “The Docket” episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. His critique of the Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion collaboration went viral on social media.

This week, Budden addressed the reaction to his review on the latest episode of his show. “Bring Back Dogpiling” featured the 43-year-old commentator suggesting unspecified foul play caused the media attention for his negative comments.

Joe Budden Says No One Checked Him For His “Bongos” Review

“Did somebody check me? No, I actually got an invite tonight to the ‘Bongos’ listening party,” said Joe Budden. He later stated, “TMZ and along with a number of other outlets and publications did, like y’all always do, post my opinions and put it on the assembly belt.”

The “Pump It Up” performer also added, “I want to say that I know when that happens that one of y’all’s labels or teams or publicist people out there doing that. I know that it’s y’all.”

He continued, “When I’m saying something bad and it gets picked up like that and put everywhere that’s somebody else’s team, somebody else’s squad holding them down and they’re just using me as the frontman. And don’t play with me like that because y’all know I f### with Cardi. But I stand in what I said about the song.”

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” Performance Shuts Down The VMAs

Last night (September 12), Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed “Bongos” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The YouTube version of the performance is one of the most-watched videos from the ceremony.

The official $2 million “Bongos” music video has already amassed over 10 million views and 425,000 likes on YouTube in five days. According to reports, Cardi and Megan’s joint effort will likely debut near the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Previously, “WAP” became an international smash. That 2020 single by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard Global 200 Chart. The RIAA certified “WAP” as 8x-Platinum in the United States.