Joe Budden Claims He’s Planning Therapy Sessions With ‘JBP’ Co-Host Rory

(AllHipHop News)
The complicated co-hosting shakeup at The Joe Budden Podcast has played out over the last few episodes. Many fans of the popular, long-running internet show want to know if the absence of Rory Farrell and Mal Clay is temporary or permanent.
Joe Budden repeatedly said both co-hosts can return whenever they are ready, but some listeners are still wondering exactly why the team of friends is fractured in the first place. YouTube viewers even expressed their frustration by negatively skewering the like-to-dislike ratio on the recent videos without Rory and Mal.
The two missing men at the center of the situation have yet to directly address the apparent fallout with Budden. Meanwhile, the former Slaughterhouse member insists there is no beef between the co-workers but the show must go on with other associates as interim replacements.
Strangers telling me the value of my friends is nuts 😭
— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 24, 2021
At first, Budden claimed Rory and Mal were on vacation before having to acknowledge that the podcast is “working through things.” Apparently, that work includes Budden and Rory going to therapy sessions together to help settle the issues may be causing the personal and/or professional problems between them.
“I don’t think I’m supposed to divulge our therapy plans publicly, but we are going to therapy. I am a therapy baby, man,” said Budden on Instagram Live when asked about Rory. “Some of y’all know this. I know some of y’all only get your perception of me from the internet. But I’m a therapy baby. When something is wrong, we’re calling the therapist. Let’s get to the bottom of it, baby.”
The 40-year-old rapper-turned-media personality also said, “I called my man [Rory] up and said, ‘You wanna go to therapy or nah?’ We out. That’s it. We’ll get to pod business later.” In the past, Budden appeared on Vice Media’s The Therapist series where he talked about his anger-fueled conflicts like the infamous 2017 BET Awards red carpet standoff with the Migos.