“The Joe Budden Podcast” References R. Kelly While Discussing Drake’s “The Heart Part 6”

Drizzy pushed back on the groomer and sexual predator allegations.

Kendrick Lamar’s “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us” heavily leaned on the speculation that Drake could be a sexual predator. The Joe Budden Podcast crew recently addressed those allegations while reviewing the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake battle.

After Lamar dropped the “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us” diss tracks, Drake returned fire with “The Heart Part 6” song. However, a certain section on that record didn’t sit well with many listeners.

Drake attempted to rebuttal Kendrick Lamar accusing him of being a pedophile and sexual groomer with, “Just for clarity, I feel disgusted. I’m too respected/If I was f###### young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested.”

Joe Budden Questions Why No One Stopped Drake

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts zeroed in on “The Heart Part 6” during the “Fancy Feast” episode of the show. Parks, Ice, Ꭼmanny and Budden expressed disgust with Drake suggesting his fame would prevent him from prosecution.

“I don’t like that. Eww!” Emanny stated in response to Drake’s “The Heart Part 6” lyrics. “We’ve seen this story too many times,” Parks responded. “We have 1000 percent seen and heard that one line a million times,” Ice added.

“Somebody was supposed to run in that booth, grab that Canadian n#### by his neck or shirt and pull him somewhere safe,” Joe Budden said about Drake’s “I promise I’d have been arrested” bar. Budden also asked, “Where was Chubbs or anybody that loves him?”

Emanny and Joe Budden also sang the song from R. Kelly’s infamous live performance in Ethiopia, which many people saw as the R&B vocalist’s way of recruiting young girls back to America. Later, federal juries concocted Kelly of multiple federal sex crimes in New York and Illinois.

Drake Has A Questionable History With Teenage Girls In Hollywood

Rumors of Drake’s alleged problematic relationship with teenage girls date back several years. For example, then-14-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown admitted in a 2018 interview that Drake would send her “I miss you” texts and they often talked about her dating boys.

In addition, there have been other questionable interactions between Drake and young women like singer Billie Eilish and model Bella Harris. The OVO Sound founder has denied being a groomer or sexual abuser nor does he face any criminal charges at this time.