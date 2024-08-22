Joe Budden Fans Stunned By “Pump It Up” Gold Plaque 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J recently presented Joe Budden with a gold plaque for his 2003 breakthrough hit “Pump It Up.”

Joe Budden may be a retired rapper, but he’s still receiving accolades from his days as an MC, and he has achieved a significant milestone with his biggest hit song, “Pump It Up.”

During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, LL Cool J surprised the host with a gold plaque for his hit “Pump It Up.”

After celebrating the achievement, Budden said, “That’s nice, I will take it. Humbling moment.” He thanked LL Cool JJ before admitting, “I almost shed a little thug tear.”

LL Cool J brought Joe Budden a Gold plaque from Def Jam for his 2003 hit song "Pump It Up" during their interview pic.twitter.com/aGBkEscoXM — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 22, 2024

Budden released “Pump It Up” in 2003 as the lead single from his self-titled debut album. The track officially received its RIAA certification last August, and fans were stunned that it took two decades to earn gold status. However, reactions were divided, with many in disbelief while others trolled the rapper-turned-podcaster.

“Serious question? It’s only gold?” one person wrote on Instagram. Another person said, “We really killed music in the download era because ‘Pump It Up’ supposed to be Platinum.”

Meanwhile, other social media users took the opportunity to mock the outspoken media personality.

“NOW WAIT A MIN,” one person tweeted. “You mean to tell me it took 21 years for this man to sell 500k units of 1 record, but he got the nerve to be on a podcast talking trash about Female Rappers that sell that in a year or less????”

Another person referenced Budden’s recent feud with Drake. “This why he really Hate Drake,” they wrote. “20 years to go gold.”

Although Budden dropped “Pump It Up” over twenty years ago, he still receives requests about it. Earlier this year, Budden claimed Nicki Minaj reached out asking him to perform it at her Pink Friday Tour stop in NYC. Nonetheless, he rejected the invite, stating, “I ain’t hype no more.”